Alanis Morissette Performs 'Rest' At Lisa Marie Presley Memorial

Alanis Morissette was among the music stars honouring Lisa Marie Presley at a memorial service at Graceland on Sunday.

The Canadian singer performed “Rest,” the song she co-wrote with Michael Farrell and performed at the 2017 tribute concert for Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

During the ceremony, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performed an acoustic version of his band’s 1998 ballad “To Sheila.”

Before sitting down at a piano to sing “November Rain,” Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose spoke about how Lisa Marie was “fiercely protective” of her father Elvis Presley’s legacy.

“She was extremely proud, as proud as anyone could ever be, of her father and his many accomplishments [and] his place in music,” he said. "She was also very proud of the Elvis movie and how she felt it portrayed her father, and the care that was put into the film by those involved.”

Lisa Marie died in hospital on Jan. 12 after being found unresponsive at her home in California. She was 54.