Alanis Morissette Postpones Europe, UK Tour

Alanis Morissette announced on Friday she is pulling the plug on a tour of Europe and the UK that was set to kick off in less than three weeks.

“Traveling overseas from country to country is becoming increasingly challenging with three kids during a time like no other on this beautiful planet,” the Canadian singer wrote on social media. “I know things will shift – but for this moment – i am heartbroken to say that we have to postpone the upcoming UK and Europe shows in october & november 2021.”

The 16-date tour with opener Liz Phair was scheduled to begin Oct. 28 in Hamburg and wrap up on Nov. 25 in Dublin. It included two nights at The O2 in London.

“Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates (coming very soon), and please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new ones,” Morissette told fans. “i can’t wait to see you each as soon as we possibly can.”

Morissette, 47, was forced to postpone her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, new dates were announced for some of the shows but previously announced stops in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec City were not included.