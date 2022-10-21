Alanis Morissette Says Her Daughter Doesn't Call Her 'Mom'

Alanis Morissette said her 6-year-old daughter Onyx doesn’t call her “mom.”

"My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” the 48-year-old Canadian singer said on the Gary Bryan Morning Show. “So instead of saying ‘mom,’ she’ll say, ‘Alanis Morissette.’ I’m like, ‘yes?’”

Morissette also has sons Ever, 11, and Winter, 3, with her husband of 12 years, Mario “Souleye” Treadway.

The Ottawa-born singer, whose mom Georgia was an elementary school teacher and Alan was a high school principal, has previously said she and Treadway let Onyx call the shots in her home schooling.

“Unschooling, for me, is child-led education,” she explained in a 2020 interview. “So if there’s some agenda like, ‘Let’s play with these magnet tiles,’ and my daughter is like, ‘F**k those tiles. I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree and put the thing,’ boom — we do that.”