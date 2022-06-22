Alanis Morissette Scraps Australia, New Zealand Tour

Alanis Morissette has pulled the plug on her plans to go Down Under.

The Canadian singer announced Wednesday that she has scrapped five concerts scheduled to take place in November in Australia and New Zealand.

“I am crestfallen to announce that the upcoming Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour dates have been cancelled,” Morissette said in a message to fans. “I love you all and will be back as soon as we can. Until then, big hug.”

Promoter Live Nation blamed the cancellation on “scheduling issues” and “the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022.”

Morissette will kick off the North American leg of her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour in her native Ottawa on July 10, followed by shows in Montreal, London, Quebec City and Toronto. She will return home to Canada on July 27 for a concert in Calgary before making stops in Edmonton and Vancouver.

In September, Morissette will be in Toronto to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.