Alanis Morissette Shares New Tour Dates

Alanis Morissette shared new dates on Tuesday for her delayed Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour.

The 47-year-old Canadian singer will perform at Montreal's Bell Centre on July 12, at London's Rock the Park Fest on July 13 and Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 17. She will return to Canada for shows at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on July 27, Edmonton's Rogers Place on July 28 and Rogers Arena in Vancouver on July 31.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour news came hours after Ottawa Bluesfest confirmed Morissette will be returning home to headline the festival on July 10.

Morissette announced the Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour in December 2019, which included a July 2020 show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage and a set at Ottawa Bluesfest and the Quebec City Summer Festival.

The tour was postponed due to the pandemic. Last June, Morissette announced new tour dates but left Canada off the schedule.

Last October, Morissette postponed shows in the UK and Europe because “traveling overseas from country to country is becoming increasingly challenging with three kids during a time like no other on this beautiful planet.”

Morissette is set to perform an outdoor concert in Miami Beach on Saturday.

Jagged Little Pill, Morissette’s third album, was released on June 13, 1995 and spawned hit singles like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in my Pocket” and “Ironic.” It became one of the top-selling albums ever by a female artist.

A Broadway musical inspired by the album closed in December after a two-year run in which it won two Tony Awards and a Grammy.