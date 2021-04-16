Alanis Morissette Sings About Touring In 'I Miss The Band'

Canada’s Alanis Morissette sings about wanting to play in front of a live audience again in “I Miss The Band.”

"Deeply yearning to play live music again….the sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love…i miss seeing your faces & being with my bandmates,” the 46-year-old singer tweeted. “Soon...we’ll be back together.”

Earlier this week, Morissette wrote: “Ahhhhh i miss my bandmates and touring and traveling and seeing everyone and this planet so much. i might turn into a puddle when we all reconvene…”

Proceeds from “I Miss The Band” will go to Backline, a New York-based organization that connects music industry pros to mental health resources.

The song came with a video, directed by Victor Indrizzo, made up of footage of Morissette on the road with her band.

She sings: “There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t hear our music in my head / where I don’t miss traveling in your company.”

Morissette released Such Pretty Forks In The Road – her first album since 2012 – last year. The Ottawa native planned to tour last summer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album Jagged Little Pill but was forced to postpone due to COVID-19.

Watch "I Miss The Band" below: