Alanis Morissette To Perform March Break Concert

Miami Beach is hoping to restore order to March Break with the help of Canada’s Alanis Morissette and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters.

The city’s iconic South Beach district has in recent years become overcrowded, dangerous – and deadly – during the spring break season. Things got so bad last March that officials imposed a curfew and blocked the three main causeways into the city between 9pm and 5am except for residents, workers and hotel guests. Police fired pepper balls to disperse crowds and made hundreds of arrests.

"Too many are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules," mayor Dan Gelber told CNN at the time, "and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure."

City officials are hoping that four weekends of events and concerts that appeal to a decidedly different crowd will convince local residents to take back their neighbourhood – and attract more respectful tourists. According to RE:MiamiBeach, more than $3 million U.S. in public funds are being spent on the new programming to "change the narrative of Spring Break."

Seeking to change the narrative of Spring Break from a hard partying event, Miami Beach Commissioners in June approved $2.4 million for programming during the month of March 2022. This week, they added up to another $750,000 for increased talent and production costs driven primarily by COVID delays and “intense competition for dates” after 18 months of scheduling delays.

Miami Beach Live is described as “a celebration of diverse music, art, culture and people that call Miami Beach home.” There will be a wellness village, family zone and art wall in Lummus Park along Ocean Drive between 10th and 13th Street every weekend in March as well as activities like yoga and beach volleyball.

The highlight, though, is a series of outdoor concerts on Saturday evenings. Morissette will headline on March 12 and Peters will perform on March 26 with Broadway colleague Brian Stokes Mitchell and an orchestra.

On March 5, retro pop duo Erasure will take the stage and the concert on March 19 will be headlined by Latin star Juanes.

“Excited to rock at Miami Beach Live!,” Morissette tweeted.

The concerts are free for Miami Beach residents and tickets, priced as low as $10 U.S. for general admission, went on sale Monday to the general public.

John R. Kennedy is a recipient of The Key to the City of Miami Beach.