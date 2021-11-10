Alanis Morissette Working On Sitcom Inspired By Her Life

Canada’s Alanis Morissette is working on a potential sitcom inspired by her real life.

Relatable is described as a single-camera comedy about a 40-something married mom of three who was a rock star in the ‘90s.

Morissette, 47, has three children with Mario “Souleye” Treadway.

The Ottawa-born singer will write music for the project, which is in development for ABC, and serve as one of its executive producers.

Morissette released two pop albums in Canada in her teens but had a global breakthrough in 1995 with Jagged Little Pill. The album inspired a Broadway musical and is the subject of an HBO documentary (which Morissette has publicly denounced).