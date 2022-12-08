Alberta's Lindsay Ell Celebrates U.S. Citizenship

Alberta-born country singer Lindsay Ell took to Instagram on Thursday to declare: “I AM OFFICIALLY AN AMERICAN.”

The 33-year-old explained that she passed a citizenship test earlier this year. “Fast forward to today when I just got the paperwork and it is officially official,” Ell wrote.

“The past 11 years have been quite the journey. So many blood, sweat, and tears relocating to a place where I knew no one to start building a life.”

Ell added: “Let this be a reminder that you can do WHATEVER you want to in life if you want it badly enough. I am now proud to be a dual citizen.”

In the comments, among those congratulating Ell on her citizenship were Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and Howie Mandel.

Ell was born in Calgary but moved to Nashville at 21 and has released three studio albums since. She has won three Canadian Country Music Association Awards and her album heart theory was nominated as Country Album of the Year at the JUNOs.

The singer, who hosts Canada's Got Talent, will be opening for Shania Twain on the Queen Of Me Tour in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg next May.