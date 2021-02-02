Alex Lifeson 'Sure' He Will Make Music With Geddy Lee

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has said he and former bandmate Geddy Lee are talking about working together on new music.

“We're both eager to get back together and get back into that thing that we've done since we were 14 years old that we love to do,” the Canadian musician said during a recent interview with Make Weird Music. “And we work really well together.”

Lifeson said he and Lee, both 67, “never got a chance to sit down and start working or just having some fun together.”

He added: “We still talk about it, and I'm sure we will. Of course now with the pandemic, it's kind of wrecked things for a bit.”

Lifeson admitted Rush drummer Neil Peart’s death in January 2020 hit him hard. “It was very difficult to get inspired or motivated to play,” he said. “As you could imagine, we were very, very close. You lose anybody that's close, it's a profound thing.

“Both Geddy and I expected it to be better with it. Neil was sick for three-and-a-half years ... we thought that we would be prepared for the end when it came and we weren't. We both really struggled with it.”