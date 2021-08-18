Alex Rodriguez 'Grateful' For Jennifer Lopez Relationship

Alex Rodriguez has chalked up his relationship with Jennifer Lopez to a learning experience.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” the retired baseball star told ET. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’”

Rodriguez and Lopez – who got engaged in 2020 after two years of dating – announced their split in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a joint statement to Today.

Lopez has since been dating her ex, Ben Affleck, to whom she was engaged in 2002. They called off their September 2003 wedding shortly after Affleck allegedly had a tryst with a dancer at Brandi’s Exotic Nightclub in Vancouver.

Rodriguez told ET he is in “a great place” and “really looking forward.”