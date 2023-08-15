Alice Cooper Launches New Makeup Collection

Alice Cooper is launching a new line of makeup with the fittingly named Vampyre Cosmetics.

Known for donning his signature ghoulish face paint for more than 50 years, the Godfather of Shock Rock's new collection is designed to celebrate the "distinctive look and style of Alice Cooper." It includes his style and both guitar and amp-shaped makedup palettes, microphone-shaped lipstick and an new and updated version of Alice's iconic Whiplash mascara.

About the collaboration, Vampyre Cosmetics writes, “Vampyre Cosmetics, the luxury beauty disruptor brand known for its vegan and cruelty free makeup, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the undisputed Godfather of Shock Rock and the original makeup disruptor, Alice Cooper. Alice’s use of makeup during his stage shows christened him one of the first male artists to show the art form of face makeup wasn’t a gender-specific product in an era where this was controversial."

The Alice Cooper Collection is about as much as concert tickets, so be ready to pay $129.98 USD for the whole package. In true Alice Cooper fashion, the line will officially launch on Halloween.

Buy and/or browse it here.