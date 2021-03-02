Alice Cooper On Marilyn Manson: 'Allegations Are Still Allegations'

Alice Cooper says allegations of abuse made against fellow shock rocker Marilyn Manson by several women are exactly that – allegations.

“It’s funny about Marilyn, in that I know Marilyn – when we toured together we got along very well. I never noticed that streak in him, if it’s there,” Cooper told NME. “I always believe in the word, allegations are still allegations.”

The 73-year-old cited actor-musician Johnny Depp, who was accused by Amber Heard of domestic violence.

“Johnny Depp and I are best friends. I’ve never seen him lift a finger against anybody. He’s one of the most gentle people,” said Cooper. “And all of his former girlfriends and wives say the same thing. So it’s really hard to believe that all of a sudden he’s gonna turn into this monster.

“And I know the guy — I’m with the guy on tour all the time. He’s one of the most gentle, harmless people I’ve ever met.”

Cooper added: “Now I don’t know Marilyn, though, as well as I know Johnny. So what happens in the bedroom is entirely a mystery to me for what’s going on with Marilyn.”

Manson was accused of abuse earlier this year by actress Evan Rachel Wood and several other women. He responded by describing their claims as “horrible distortions of reality” and insisted “my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

Manson's ex-wife Dita Von Teese took to Instagram to say the claims against him "do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple."