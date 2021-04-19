Alice Cooper Reveals Weight Loss Due To COVID-19

Alice Cooper says he lost 15 pounds while battling COVID-19 in December.

The 73-year-old rocker and his wife Sheryl, 64, told AZ Central they were “wiped out” by the virus.

“We didn't have to go to the hospital or anything like that. But I lost 15 pounds. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat,” Cooper recalled. “Now, I'm feeling pretty good. I'm feeling like I'm at least 95 percent.”

Cooper said his recovery has been gradual.

“Every day you feel two percent better. Then you get a little bit better, the next day a little bit better, until finally, you're going, 'Oh, wait a minute, I feel almost normal now.’

“But it does take it out of you,” he explained. “I mean, it's like pneumonia. It takes a while to get your sea legs back under you.”

Cooper said he has since been vaccinated.