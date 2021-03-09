Alice Cooper Reveals Which Rock Star Calls Him Vincent

Alice Cooper has revealed Keith Richards is the only person who calls him by his birth name.

“He’ll say, ‘Vinnie, Vinnie, how long has it been since you had a drink?’ And I’ll reply, ‘More than 30 years.’ And he goes, ‘Ah, begs the question, why?,’” he told The Sun.

Cooper was born Vincent Furnier but adopted Alice Cooper following the break-up of his band of the same name in 1975.

The rock star explained how 73-year-old Vincent co-exists with Alice ("I don’t know what age Alice is," said Cooper. "He could be 18, he could be 23, he could be 30").

“Alice is my favourite rock star but he stays onstage and I go back up to my normal life,” Cooper explained. “That’s why I can speak about Alice in the third person. Somebody will bring in a costume and I’ll go, ‘No, Alice would never wear that!’

"It's actually a very organized schizophrenia."

It was not always like this, though. “When I was drinking and drugging, I didn’t know if I was supposed to leave the house with make-up on,” recalled Cooper. “I felt I was going to disappoint people if I walked out without a snake around my neck.”