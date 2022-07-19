Alleged Shooter Of Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sought By U.S. Marshals

The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in February 2021 is on the loose.

The U.S. Marshals said Monday that James Howard Jackson, whose bail was set at $3 million U.S., was released from jail in Los Angeles on April 6 due to an administrative error.

The Marshals are offering a $5,000 U.S. reward for information leading to Jackson’s arrest. They warn that he is considered armed and dangerous.

The 19-year-old is the alleged gunman in the armed robbery of Ryan Fischer, who was out with Lady Gaga’s dogs Gustav, Koji and Miss Asia. Four other people were arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

Fischer recovered from his wounds and the two dogs that were taken – Gustav and Koji – were returned unharmed.

Gaga was working in Italy on the set of House of Gucci at the time of the incident.