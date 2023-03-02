Alleged Victim Of Travis Scott Attack Speaks Up

The sound engineer who was allegedly assaulted by rapper Travis Scott early Wednesday claims he suffered injuries to his neck and arm.

“Obviously my neck is f**ked up,” he told Fox5 from inside Jersey City Medical Center. “My arm is tingling. I have pins and needles going down it.”

NYPD said Wednesday that the alleged victim had no visible injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

The man, identified only as Mark, insisted he was trying to help Scott when he was attacked inside the Nebula nightclub. He said Scott confronted him when he tried to turn the volume down because it was distorted.

“He just stuck his middle finger in my face, so I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me,” he alleged. Scott is also accused of causing about $12,000 U.S. in damage to electronic equipment.

Police have not named Scott as a suspect but confirmed there is an investigation underway.

Late Wednesday, a source close to Scott described the incident as “a simple misunderstanding that was resolved in minutes” and suggested the response “has the earmarks of a cash grab.”

Scott’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster, said in a statement: "While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion ... we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Scott was at Nebula with Don Toliver, who is signed to his Cactus Jack label, following Toliver’s show at Irving Plaza on Tuesday night.