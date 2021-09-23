alt-J, Portugal The Man Announce Canadian Tour Dates

alt-J on Wednesday announced a tour next year with Portugal. The Man that includes stops in three Canadian cities.

The bands, and warm-up act Cherry Glazerr, will play Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on March 30 followed by Place Bell in Laval, Quebec on April 15 and Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 17.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time at altjandptm.com.

The road trip is in support of alt-J’s fourth album The Dream, which comes out Feb. 11. The band recently dropped the single “U&ME,” its first new music since 2017.

“It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now,” explained Gus Unger-Hamilton, in a release.