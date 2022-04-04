Aly & AJ 'Caught In Crossfire' At Sacramento Mass Shooting

Pop duo Aly & AJ said they are “distraught” after a mass shooting outside the venue in Sacramento, California where they had just kicked off the A Touch of the Beat tour.

Six people were killed and at least 12 were wounded when bullets flew around 2:00 a.m. Sunday near the city’s entertainment district. Police are searching for two suspects.

“Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok,” Aly & AJ tweeted. “Thank you for everyone reaching out.

“A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

The siblings, who launched their tour at the Crest Theater, tweeted: “Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today … We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

The shooting happened near the Golden 1 Center, where Tyler, the Creator performed Saturday night. Opener Kali Uchis tweeted: “Devastated by the mass shooting last night in Sacramento near the venue we performed at. Our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray the injured recover quickly & that everyone at our show made it home safely.”