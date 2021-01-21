Amanda Bynes Teases Rap Track 'Diamonds'

Amanda Bynes is getting into the rap game.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old former teen star posted a preview of “Diamonds” on Instagram.

“Hyped on this track,” she captioned the audio clip, in which she can be heard rapping: “Diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist.”

Bynes collaborated on “Diamonds” with her fiancé of nearly two years, Paul Michael (aka Precise). Last summer, she shared a video of herself rapping along with A$AP Rocky’s “Forever.”

Amanda Bynes in a scene from 'Hairpray.' New Line Cinema

Bynes, who played Penny Pingleton in 2007’s made-in-Toronto Hairspray, has largely been out of the spotlight since suffering a mental health crisis in 2013. Last May, she told fans she was working on a Bachelor’s Degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2019 via online classes.

Check out a snippet of "Diamonds" below: