Amazon Uses Steel Panther Pic To Promote Mötley Crüe Doc

Amazon has been called out for using a photo of parody rock band Steel Panther to promote the 2020 documentary Rock ‘n Roll Icon: Mötley Crüe.

As of Wednesday morning, the image of Steel Panther with the “Mötley Crüe” logo remains on the company’s U.S. website. Part of a photo of the actual members of Mötley Crüe can be seen in the upper right corner of the artwork.

Steel Panther frontman Michael Star (aka Ralph Saenz) shared a video clip of the gaffe on Instagram.

The image does not appear on Amazon’s Canadian website.