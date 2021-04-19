'American Idol' Finalist Cecil Ray Baker Arrested

Cecil Ray Baker, who was eliminated from American Idol after making it into the Top 24, was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

TMZ reported that the 20-year-old aspiring star – who Idol judge Katy Perry described as “a country Justin Bieber” – is accused of forcing his way into the home of Mariah Lopez after she refused to let him see the child he believes is his.

Police in Rockdale, Texas said Baker is also accused of pushing Lopez to the floor and hitting her in the face.

Baker was arrested on April 17 and booked for burglary of habitation. He was released on a $15,000 U.S. bond, according to the report.

Baker earned a golden ticket at his Idol audition last November, where he performed Morgan Wallen’s “Talkin’ Tennessee” – a song he dedicated to his daughter.

“My daughter, she’s my lifeline,” he said. “She’s my reason for waking up every morning. She’s my reason for pursuing this crazy dream.”

Baker was eliminated after performing on the episode that aired April 4.