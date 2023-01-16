'American Idol' Finalist CJ Harris Dies At 31
CJ Harris, who finished sixth on Season 13 of American Idol, died Sunday in a hospital in Jasper, Alabama. He was 31.
According to reports, Harris was rushed to hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack.
The singer auditioned for Idol in late 2013 with a performance of The Allman Brothers Band’s 1994 song “Soulshine” after being turned down by The X Factor and The Voice.
“You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” judge Keith Urban raved. “And I mean that in the deepest way. And that’s why it’s so believable and real.”
During the competition, Harris performed songs by artists like Sam Cooke, John Mayer, Darius Rucker and “American Woman” by Canada’s The Guess Who.
On Jan. 1, Harris wrote: “Happy New Years! New music coming soon!”
Last October, Season 19 American Idol runner-up Willie Spence died from injuries he sustained in a car accident near Chattanooga. He was 23.
