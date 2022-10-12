'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dies At 23

Last year’s American Idol runner-up Willie Spence died Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a car accident. He was 23.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff, Spence’s Jeep Cherokee went off Interstate 24 East outside Chattanooga at around 4 p.m. local time and slammed into a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder.

Shortly before the accident, Spence shared a video clip on Instagram in which he is singing Selah’s “You Are My Hiding Place” while in his car.

“At a lost for words – My heart is broken," Spence’s fellow Idol competitor Hunter Metts wrote in the comments. Thankful for the time and experiences we shared.”

Tributes to Spence are pouring in on social media, including famous fans like Mickey Guyton.

Spence auditioned for Idol in San Diego with Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” During the competition he performed songs by John Legend, Beyoncé, Bette Midler, Adele, Coldplay, Joe Cocker, FINNEAS and Elton John.

On one episode, he was joined by Idol Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee for a performance of “The Prayer” (a song co-written by her Canadian husband David Foster and originally performed by Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli).

“Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised,” McPhee wrote on Instagram. “It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

On the finale, Spence delivered “Georgia on My Mind" by Ray Charles, "A Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke and "Stand Up" by Cynthia Erivo. He finished second behind Chayce Beckham.

In February, Season 19 Top 5 finalist Caleb Kennedy, was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. According to police, Kennedy drove off the road into a private driveway and slammed his vehicle into a workshop behind a house. A 54-year-old man was struck and died in hospital. Kennedy was treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Last year, Season 7 hopeful Quindon Tarver died in a car crash on a Dallas highway. He was 38.