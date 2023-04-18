'American Idol' Top 26 Pick Beckett McDowell Bows Out

Beckett McDowell has confirmed that he dropped out of this season of American Idol after making it into the Top 26.

“I’m not going to say why I didn’t decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice,” the 19-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram Story. “I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness.”

Reps for American Idol said only that it was McDowell’s decision to exit the competition.

Viewers were never introduced to McDowell – his audition and Hollywood Week performances were not included in the episodes that aired.

On the episode that aired Monday, host Ryan Seacrest said only that “one of the top 26 decided to bow out of the competition.”

McDowell is the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell, who stars in the Canadian series Son of a Critch. He is also the brother-in-law of Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, whose father is Phil Collins.

McDowell has released several songs produced by Pierre Bouvier, frontman of Montreal band Simple Plan.

He is the third Idol hopeful to bow out this season.

Kaya Stewart, the daughter of Eurythmics star Dave Stewart, and Sara Beth Liebe quit during Hollywood Week.

Two Canadians are part of the Top 26 – Tyson Venegas and Emma Busse, both from B.C.