Amy Winehouse Biopic Set For April Release

The long-awaited Amy Winehouse biopic is set to be released in April 2024.

Titled Back In Black, the Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed film about the late singer's life, will first be released in the UK and Poland on April 12, 2024, according to Studiocanal. It will then open in Germany, the Netherlands and Australia on April 18, followed by France and New Zealand on April 25. A North American release date is expected soon.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows: “Back to Black will focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did. A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration – and back again, Back to Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt.”

Marisa Abela, who had a small role in this year's Barbie, will star as the iconic singer who tragically passed away at the age of 27 in July 2011 from alcohol poisoning. Jack O'Connell (Skins, This Is England) will play the role of Winehouse's boyfriend, Blake Fielder-Civil, while Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes) and Juliet Cowan portraying Amy's parents, Mitch Winehouse and Janis Winehouse-Collins, respectively.

Taylor-Johnson co-wrote the script for Back to Black with Matt Greenhalgh, who collaborated on 2009's Nowhere Boy, which told the story of John Lennon's teenage years. The film has been given permission to use Winehouse's music from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing and The Amy Winehouse Estate.