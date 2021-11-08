Amy Winehouse Dress Sells For $303K

The dress Amy Winehouse wore while on stage for the last time sold at auction this past weekend for a little more than $303,000 ($243,200 U.S.) – 16 times what it was expected to fetch.

Winehouse wore the custom-made dress by Naomi Parry in Belgrade in 2011, a month before she died.

The last dress worn on stage by Amy Winehouse. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The dress was one of hundreds of items up for grabs at this past weekend’s Property From the Life and Career of Amy Winehouse auction at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.

A Dolce & Gabbana dress went for $187,000 and a heart-shaped leather purse Winehouse had at the 2007 Brit Awards sold for $255,000.

Proceeds from the auction will go to The Amy Winehouse Foundation, which her parents created to support young adults struggling with addiction.