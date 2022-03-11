'An Audience With Adele' To Air In Canada

Canadians will be able to watch An Audience With Adele later this month, CTV announced Friday.

The two-hour special, which aired in the UK last November, will be broadcast on March 20 at 9 p.m. on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Adele performs her biggest hits and songs from her latest album 30 at the London Palladium in front of an audience dotted with famous friends like Dua Lipa, Boy George, Mel B, Stormzy and Olly Alexander.

It was during the taping of the show on Nov. 6, 2021 that Adele was surprised by her one-time English teacher, Ms. McDonald.

“She left when I was in year eight,” Adele recalled. “It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.

“She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us.”

The U.S. special Adele: One Night Only attracted just over 2 million viewers in Canada when it aired last November.