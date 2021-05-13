Andrew W.K. Engaged To Kat Dennings

Rocker Andrew W.K. is engaged to actress Kat Dennings.

The 42-year-old musician shared the news by posting a set of loved-up photos on Instagram that he captioned with nothing more than a diamond ring emoji.

Dennings, 34, also posted the pics and wrote: “Don’t mind if I do.”

The pair met earlier this year in Los Angeles and only recently went public with their relationship. In August 2014, she replied to a photo Andrew W.K. posted on Twitter: “You are a tall drink of milk AWK.”

Andrew W.K. was married for more than a decade to musician Cherie Lily, with whom he has children and Dennings was in a relationship with singer Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016.

Andrew W.K. has released five studio albums since 2001 and will put out God is Partying in September.