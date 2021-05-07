Angels & Airwaves Frontman Tom DeLonge Weds

Angels & Airwaves and former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge quietly tied the knot with Rose-Marie Berryman on Tuesday – less than a week after revealing they were engaged.

“Today, I married my love Marie with a simple little courthouse visit after being engaged for over a year and a half (sorry I only told you all a couple days ago, ha),” the 45-year-old wrote in a May 4th Instagram post. “She is the most amazing person I have ever met. She never judges, totally accepts you for who you are, and is full of love for everyone and everything.

“She has made everything in my life better, while genuinely supporting my endless quest to create ambitious art and contribute a positive influence to the world as much as possible. She just lets me be free... with her, I feel free. She is the BEST, congrats to us.”

DeLonge filed for divorce in 2019 from Jennifer Jenkins after 18 years. The couple, who separated in 2017, have two children.