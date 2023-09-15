Anitta Talks Serious Health Scare

Anitta is currently riding high with her brand new collaboration with K-Pop sensations TOMORROW X TOGETHER and win for Best Latin Award at Tuesday night's MTV VMAs, but she recently disclosed a serious health scare that left her in the hospital for months last year.

In a new interview with InStyle the Brazilian pop star admits she suffered from a mysterious illness for most of 2022.

She underwent numerous tests, but doctors couldn't determine what was ailing her. “I had problems in my lungs, I had a cancer [scare]," she told InStyle. "I spent months in the hospital. Nobody could figure out what I had."

Anitta was told to visit a shaman for spiritual treatment, and much to her surprise, it helped her out. “I came back completely changed,” she said.

When she went back to the hospital, doctors found that she was no longer sick.

The stressful experience inspired her to write recent single “Used To Be,” in which she becomes an empowered “bitch” who has “destroyed hearts” along the way.