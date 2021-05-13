Anne-Marie, Niall Horan Share 'Our Song' Release Date
After weeks of teasing their collaboration on social media, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have revealed that “Our Song” is dropping on May 21.
“WE'VE KEPT YOU WAITING LONG ENOUGH!!,” declared Anne-Marie in an Instagram post, in which she described Horan as “one of my favourite humans.”
The singer added: “Ahhhhhhh CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU TO HEAR IT.”
On his Instagram, Horan wrote: “It’s finally happening!”
The pop stars were seen in Essex last month filming the track's video, in which they go for a ride in a classic Jaguar convertible.
Anne-Marie, of course, is the voice of the 2016 Clean Bandit hit “Rockabye” and 2018’s “Friends” with Marshmello and “2002.”
In a 2018 interview with iHeartRadio.ca, she talked about the excitement she feels when one of her songs comes on the radio. “It’s because I don’t get to hear the radio much and I’m constantly traveling,” explained Anne-Marie, “so when I’m [near] a radio I’m like, ‘turn it up’ because I’m so happy that it’s actually being played.”
Horan has not released new music since last year's Heartbreak Weather.
