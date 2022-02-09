Anne-Marie Takes A Tumble During BRIT Awards Performance

Anne-Marie injured herself Tuesday while performing on the BRIT Awards.

“Didn’t need my left ankle anyway,” the pop star later tweeted.

Anne-Marie started walking down a small set of stairs while holding the hand of a male dancer for support – but stumbled after letting go and fell. She quickly picked herself up and continued singing.

The slip prompted someone to create a Twitter account for her left ankle.

“Wow. Bit shaken up but I’m ok,” tweeted @AnneMariesankle. “Bit bruised but with a bit of ice should be fine xxx.” Later, a tweet read: “I hope there’s a seat for me at the after party. I need to be elevated STAT.”

Anne-Marie evidently got a kick out of her ankle’s Twitter account. “I AM DEAD” she wrote on a retweet.