Anne-Marie Takes A Tumble During BRIT Awards Performance
Anne-Marie injured herself Tuesday while performing on the BRIT Awards.
“Didn’t need my left ankle anyway,” the pop star later tweeted.
Anne-Marie started walking down a small set of stairs while holding the hand of a male dancer for support – but stumbled after letting go and fell. She quickly picked herself up and continued singing.
Ouch, well recovered from the minor tumble there Anne-Marie 🙆🏾♀️😩 #BRITs #BritAwards #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/JgjvT1ScUB— Art Becomes You (@artbecomesyou) February 8, 2022
The slip prompted someone to create a Twitter account for her left ankle.
“Wow. Bit shaken up but I’m ok,” tweeted @AnneMariesankle. “Bit bruised but with a bit of ice should be fine xxx.” Later, a tweet read: “I hope there’s a seat for me at the after party. I need to be elevated STAT.”
Anne-Marie evidently got a kick out of her ankle’s Twitter account. “I AM DEAD” she wrote on a retweet.