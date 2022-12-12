Annie Lennox, Boy George Hype B.C. Dance Duo Funkanometry

Two pop music icons of the 1980s are singing the praises of Funkanometry, a dance duo from Vancouver Island.

Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and Culture Club frontman Boy George shared a Funkanometry video that was posted last month showing Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush dancing to the 1983 Eurythmics hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” in Nanaimo, B.C.’s Pioneer Plaza.

“Wowza!! I just saw this incredible interpretation of SWEET DREAMS,” Lennox, 67, wrote on Twitter, where she has 289.6k followers, and to her 2.2 million followers on Facebook. “Gentlemen..You’re AMAZING!!! Thanks for choosing our song! ps.. Who ARE you????”

She shared the same post with her 550k Instagram followers. Among those giving a “like” was actress Jennifer Aniston.

Boy George, 61, retweeted Lennox and wrote: “Even better if they threw in the look! Music is the only cure!”

The significance of the shoutouts were initially lost on Fryer and Rush. “At first I didn’t really understand that she was the singer and that she was part of Eurythmics,” Fryer told CHEK News. “Then when I found out because my parents told me, they were like ‘dude, that’s a legend!’”

Rush said: “My mom made me a bit more familiar with who she was. Now I kind of really get it.”

Some of the biggest hits of the '80s came from Eurythmics (including “Here Comes the Rain Again,” “There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart”), “Would I Lie to You?” and “I Need a Man") and Culture Club (“Karma Chameleon,” “Church of the Poisoned Mind,” “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?”)

Lennox and her Eurythmics partner Dave Stewart were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month.

In addition to regularly posting dance videos on social media, Funkanometry competed this year on America’s Got Talent and appeared on two seasons of World of Dance.