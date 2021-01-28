Annie Lennox Gets COVID-19 Vaccination

Annie Lennox of Eurythmics rolled up a sleeve Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 66-year-old Scottish singer shared a video clip on Instagram of the moments leading up to the jab. It shows her in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a drive-thru vaccination clinic in Los Angeles.

“It’s all very exciting,” she said. “I’m smiling behind this mask.”

Lennox captioned the clip: “Enormous gratitude to everyone who’s made it possible to deliver the Moderna Covid 19 vaccine...Today at Dodgers Stadium! Thank you!! Muchas Gracias!!!”

Earlier this month, Lennox used Instagram to urge fans to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

"COVID 19 is not like having flu or bronchitis," she wrote. "It can have horribly dangerous symptoms and end in long term health challenges or death. No one can afford to take this lightly dear friends. You seriously don’t want to end up in hospital right now. In Los Angeles (and in too many other cities) there is no ICU capacity. They are completely overwhelmed. Please protect yourself and others."