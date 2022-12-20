Another BTS Concert Film Coming To Cinemas

BTS is on a break but they may be in a theatre near you in the new year.

The pop group’s Oct. 15th concert in South Korea will be shown on big screens in more than 110 markets for a limited time beginning Feb. 1.

According to a release, BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas will give fans “new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert.” It is the group’s fifth theatrical release since 2018.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 10 at 7 pm EST.

BTS performed the sold-out concert to hype Busan’s big to host the 2030 World Expo. The setlist included some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Butter,” “Dynamite” and “Boy With Luv” as well as the first concert performance for “Run BTS.”

It was the first time Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V were on stage together since they announced in June they were taking a break to focus on solo projects. In October, management company HYBE announced that the members of BTS will begin enlisting for mandatory military service.

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” read a statement.

Jin began his service this month.