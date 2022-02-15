Another Member Of BTS Tests Positive For COVID-19

A fifth member of BTS has tested positive for COVID-19, the group’s management company announced Tuesday.

“V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat,” Big Hit Music said, in a statement.

“He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, was around other members of BTS on Feb. 12 but they wore face masks and were not in close contact. Big Hit said the others “received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.”

In December, Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19. Late last month, Big Hit Music announced that Jimin tested positive while hospitalized for acute appendicitis.