Another Star From Canada Eliminated On 'The Masked Singer'

Another celebrity from Canada was eliminated on this season of The Masked Singer.

During the episode that aired Wednesday, Squirrel performed “Just the Two of Us” and was then unmasked to reveal actress Malin Akerman.

On last week’s episode, the 44-year-old performed P!nk’s “Try” and earned a spot in the "Battle Royale" round, where she sang “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down against Gargoyle.

“I was just so excited to get to do this and watch it with my son, who’s actually here in the audience tonight,” Akerman said, pointing out Sebastian, who turns 10 next month. She also said her father Magnus was there from Sweden.

“Everyone dreams of being a rock star. It’s such an honour to be here.”

The judges had guessed Squirrel was Naomi Watts, Katie Holmes, Michelle Monaghan, Renée Zellweger, Uma Thurman, Heather Graham and Kate Hudson. Ken Jeong, who co-starred with Akerman in Couples Retreat, thought it was Margot Robbie and Katherine Heigl.

In her clue package, Squirrel said: “Growing up I was just your average professional figure skater with Olympic dreams. I wanted to be a top psychologist — side note, my superpower is empathy. Cute, right? But instead I landed myself in the psycho city of Hollywood. What happened next could have happened to billions of bombshells. I modelled for major agencies, did some commercials, landed some international sitcom parts and made out with Tom Cruise! These days I love getting to play superheroes, just as much as I love playing the girl next door who’s also funny. What can I say? I got range. So, that’s pretty much how I ended up here. All dolled up in a sexy squirrel costume ready to show you just how nuts I am.”

Akerman was born in Sweden but came to Canada with her family when she only two years old. She grew up in the Niagara region and Toronto before starring in films like Watchmen and Rock of Ages.

She is the second Toronto native to be unmasked this season. Last month, Rock Lobster was revealed to be Howie Mandel.

Canadians who have been unmasked on the popular series include Montreal's William Shatner, Ottawa-born crooner Paul Anka, B.C. composer David Foster, Thunder Bay, Ont. native Paul Shaffer, Edmonton-born Tommy Chong and Manitoba-raised Chris Jericho.