Another Toronto Concert Cancelled: Bauhaus Scraps Tour

Yet another summer concert in Toronto has been cancelled on short notice.

This time, it’s Bauhaus, who were set to launch their first North American tour in 16 years at History on Sept. 6. It was the lone Canadian stop on the 14-city schedule.

A rep for Bauhaus said the cancellation is so frontman Peter Murphy, 65, can enter a treatment program.

“Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being,” read a statement, which did not provide any further information.

It's been a rough summer for Toronto concert-goers. The Weeknd was forced to postpone his Rogers Centre show on July 8 due to the Rogers outage and Justin Bieber cancelled his June 7 and 8 concerts at Scotiabank Arena due to a health issue.

In late July, Shawn Mendes said he was cancelling his remaining Wonder tour dates – including shows in Toronto on July 31 and Aug. 2 – to focus on his mental health.

With only a week to go, New Kids On The Block announced they were scrapping their July 20th concert in Toronto, reportedly due to Canada’s COVID-19 health measures. Then, Yungblud announced he was cancelling his Sept. 15th show at RBC Echo Beach.

Organizers of the Kaboom Music Festival announced they were pulling the plug only days before the AUg. 13-14 event.