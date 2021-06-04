Anthrax Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Livestream Event

Metal band Anthrax announced Friday it will celebrate four decades of music with a global livestream event next month.

“I was a 17-year-old metal-head kid from Queens when I started this band,” said Scott Ian, the only remaining original member, in a release. “I am a 57-year-old metal-head kid from Queens about to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this band.

“That means for 40 years, I’ve gotten to do exactly what I’ve wanted to do – and getting to do what I love and being a part of something so much bigger than myself has made the time, the unbelievable weight of 40 seems so light.”

Ian and bandmates Joey Belladonna, Frank Bello and Charlie Benante will take fans through the Anthrax catalogue, including tracks they have never performed live, from The Den in Los Angeles.

Streams are scheduled for July 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET and July 20 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Virtual tickets, priced at $20 U.S. (but reduced to $15 until July 11) are on sale now on the Anthrax website. Various ticket bundles are also available.