Anthrax Plans 'Something Big' For 40th Anniversary

Anthrax has “something big” in store for the band’s 40th anniversary, according to drummer Charlie Benante.

“We’re working on something big for June, maybe July, which is going to commemorate our career, and we’re putting that together now,” he told eonmusic. “It may be like a livestream type of thing, and it’s going to consist of a lot of songs, and a lot of songs that we’ve probably never played before.”

Anthrax was formed in 1981 but Scott Ian is the only original member who remains in the band. Benante joined in 1983 before the making of Anthrax’s debut album Fistful of Metal.

“We wanted to make something special out of this, but yeah, look out for that announcement,” Benante said of the anniversary. “We’re just putting it together, now.”