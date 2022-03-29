Arcade Fire Performing Livestream From New Orleans

Arcade Fire will perform live in New Orleans on Friday – but Canadian fans will be able to livestream the show.

The Montreal-founded band is set to take the stage at the AT&T Block Party at 9:30 p.m. ET on April 1. Fans can “experience Arcade Fire from every angle with real-time, multi-camera views,” according to the website.

King Princess and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will warm-up audiences starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Arcade Fire recently released “The Lightning I, II” ahead of the group’s sixth studio album WE, which is out May 6.

Earlier this month, Will Butler shared the news that he left Arcade Fire last year, after the album was recorded. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years,” he explained on social media. “Time for new things.”