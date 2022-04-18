Arcade Fire Return To 'SNL' As Musical Guests

Canada’s Arcade Fire will return as musical guests on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, it was announced on Sunday.

The band will perform two songs on the May 7 show hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch.

It will be Arcade Fire’s fifth time as musical guests – they were on in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2018 and sixth time performing on SNL (they backed Mick Jagger on an episode in 2012).

The Montreal-formed band is the first Canadian act on this season of SNL.

Arcade Fire, who performed Saturday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was announced last week as the opening night headliners of Montreal’s Osheaga festival in July, replacing Foo Fighters.

The band’s new album WE is set to drop the day before the SNL appearance.