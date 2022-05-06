Arcade Fire Tour Includes 3 Canadian Cities

On the same day their new album WE dropped, Arcade Fire has announced a world tour that will bring them to three Canadian cities later this year.

The band will play Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 25, Rogers Place in Edmonton on Nov. 27 and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 1.

Warming up fans will be Beck, with an acoustic set.

Tickets go on sale May 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

On the UK and Europe leg of the tour, which runs Aug. 30 to Oct. 1, Arcade Fire is bringing along Canada's Feist as opening act.

Arcade Fire is set to make its return to Saturday Night Live this weekend. It will be the group’s fifth time as musical guests – they were on in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2018 – and sixth time performing on SNL (they backed Mick Jagger on an episode in 2012).

The Montreal-formed band is the first Canadian act on this season of SNL.

Arcade Fire was previously announced as a headliner at Montreal’s Osheaga festival on July 29, replacing the Foo Fighters, who cancelled all shows following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.