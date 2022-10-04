Arctic Monkeys To Play 3 Canadian Cities

Arctic Monkeys announced on Monday they will be hitting the road in the U.S. and Canada next summer in support of their forthcoming album The Car.

The English band is scheduled to play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Aug. 30 and then Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sept. 2. They’ll be back north of the border on Sept. 23 for a show at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver.

Irish band Fontaines D.C. will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 7.

The Car, out Oct. 21, is the Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album and follows 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Two singles have been released – “There’d Better Be a Mirroball” and “Body Paint.”