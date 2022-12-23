Ari Lennox Announces She Is Quitting Touring

Ari Lennox is ending the year with some disappointing news for her fans.

The 31-year-old R&B singer tweeted on Thursday that she is quitting touring.

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she wrote. "I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!”

Lennox went on to say there will be no European leg of the tour “due to reasons out of my control.”

The singer did not give a reason for her decision.

The Age/Sex/Location Tour is scheduled to kick off Jan. 26 and Las Vegas and includes stops at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Feb. 7 and Toronto’s History on March 7.

Lennox will wrap up the tour – which takes its name from her sophomore album – with two nights in her native Washington, D.C.

Fans were quick to react to the news on social media with memes and comments of support. "Take a break, but please don’t stop touring," read one reply. Another fan tweeted: "Thank you for sharing your gift w/ us."

One person replied: "We need a docu-series on what be going on with these tours that artists don’t want be apart of anymore. The list is getting longer."