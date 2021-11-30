Ari Lennox Arrested At Amsterdam Airport

R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested Monday at the Amsterdam airport after allegedly causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

Dutch military police said the 30-year-old, whose real name is Courtney Salter, was taken into custody for disturbing public order. She is accused of aggressive behaviour towards an airline official and being drunk in public.

Lennox was also under investigation for allegedly making threats.

The singer documented her experience at the airport on social media. “F**k Amsterdam security,” she tweeted. “They hate black people.

“I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again.

Lennox then tweeted: “Wow … They’re arresting me.

“I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling.”

It is not clear why Lennox is in the Netherlands. On Nov. 20, she joined Summer Walker for a performance of "Unloyal" on the Soul Train Awards, which aired Sunday.