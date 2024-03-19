Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Are Officially Divorced

This is the part when Ariana Grande breaks free.

The current chart-topping singer has had her marriage of almost three years to Dalton Gomez dissolved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

The divorce comes after the couple separated back in July 2023 and filed for divorce two months later, with Grande citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for splitting.

According to court documents, Grande and Gomez had a pre-nuptial agreement, did not have children or any significant legal disputes, which allowed proceedings to move along posthaste. The terms of their agreement were met in October, which then required six months before a judge could issue the dissolution of marriage.

The agreement states that Grande will make a one-off payment of $1,250,000 (USD) to Gomez without alimony. In addition he will receive half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, as well as up to $25,000 toward his legal fees.

Grande and Gomez first began dating at the beginning of 2020, and announced their engagement later that year in December. They were married in an intimate ceremoney at her Montecito, CA home on May 15, 2021.

In other news, Grande is currently celebrating her latest album, eternal sunshine, topping the Billboard 200, her sixth #1 album.

One of its songs, "Ordinary Things," has entered the record books for featuring Grande's "nonna" Marjorie Grande, who at 98 years old is now the senior-most artist ever to have appeared on the Hot 100.