Ariana Grande Applies For 'God Is A Woman' Trademark

Ariana Grande appears to be getting into the beauty business.

Reps for the 27-year-old pop superstar and newlywed filed an application in April with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “God Is A Woman.”

It would cover “body lotions, non-medicated skincare preparations (body mousse, mists and soufflés), eau de perfum, perfume, shower gels, bath gels, eau de cologne and eau de toilette.”

The collection take its name from the title of Grande’s 2018 single.

Grande previously partnered with Switzerland’s Firmenich on a range of fragrances, including R.E.M., Cloud, Sweet Like Candy and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum.

There has been no word from the singer on her plans for God Is A Woman.