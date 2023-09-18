Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez File For Divorce

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially decided to end their marriage.

As previously reported, the couple reportedly separated back in July. Grande and Gomez began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement later that year in December. They were married in small ceremony at home amongst friends and family on May 15, 2021.

According to TMZ, Grande was the first to file earlier today (September 18), citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. Gomez then followed suit with his. The date on the documents show the couple separated back on February 20, 2023.

Multiple sources claim that Grande began dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater following her split from Gomez. Slater recently divorced his wife of five years, Lilly Jay.